Maryland Reports 58,404 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,653 Deaths. An Increase of 431 Cases, and 28 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 7.38%

On Monday, June 8, 2020, Maryland reports 58,404 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,653 deaths. An increase of 431 cases, and 28 deaths. Negative tests results now total 313,099, an increase of 6,269 tests.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 58,404

Number of persons tested negative : 313,099

Total testing volume : 435,363

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,653

Number of probable deaths : 123

Currently hospitalized : 979

Acute care : 587

Intensive care : 392

Ever hospitalized : 9,629

Released from isolation : 4,240

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 185 (16) Anne Arundel 4,267 (176) 9* Baltimore City 6,296 (274) 8* Baltimore County 6,814 (371) 17* Calvert 362 (20) 1* Caroline 272 (1) Carroll 954 (98) 3* Cecil 408 (24) Charles 1,211 (78) 2* Dorchester 156 (4) Frederick 2,135 (104) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 961 (50) 3* Howard 2,156 (63) 5* Kent 187 (19) Montgomery 12,818 (620) 39* Prince George’s 16,523 (578) 24* Queen Anne’s 177 (12) St. Mary’s 553 (34) Somerset 77 (3) 1* Talbot 108 (4) Washington 551 (16) Wicomico 984 (32) Worcester 239 (15) 1* Data not available (41) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,521 10-19 2,723 (1) 20-29 8,216 (14) 1* 30-39 10,901 (34) 4* 40-49 10,500 (80) 3* 50-59 9,365 (192) 10* 60-69 6,782 (424) 13* 70-79 4,323 (651) 19* 80+ 4,073 (1,218) 70* Data not available (39) 3* Female 30,435 (1,300) 66* Male 27,969 (1,353) 57*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 16,857 (1,104) 43* Asian (NH) 1,106 (101) 6* White (NH) 11,468 (1,114) 64* Hispanic 15,394 (258) 7* Other (NH) 2,922 (32) Data not available 10,657 (44) 3*