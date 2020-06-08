Maryland Reports 58,404 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,653 Deaths. An Increase of 431 Cases, and 28 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 7.38%

On Monday, June 8, 2020, Maryland reports 58,404 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,653 deaths. An increase of 431 cases, and 28 deaths. Negative tests results now total 313,099, an increase of 6,269 tests.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 58,404
Number of persons tested negative : 313,099
Total testing volume : 435,363
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,653
Number of probable deaths : 123
Currently hospitalized : 979
Acute care : 587
Intensive care : 392
Ever hospitalized : 9,629
Released from isolation : 4,240
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|185
|(16)
|Anne Arundel
|4,267
|(176)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,296
|(274)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,814
|(371)
|17*
|Calvert
|362
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|272
|(1)
|Carroll
|954
|(98)
|3*
|Cecil
|408
|(24)
|Charles
|1,211
|(78)
|2*
|Dorchester
|156
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,135
|(104)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|961
|(50)
|3*
|Howard
|2,156
|(63)
|5*
|Kent
|187
|(19)
|Montgomery
|12,818
|(620)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|16,523
|(578)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|177
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|553
|(34)
|Somerset
|77
|(3)
|1*
|Talbot
|108
|(4)
|Washington
|551
|(16)
|Wicomico
|984
|(32)
|Worcester
|239
|(15)
|1*
|Data not available
|(41)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,521
|10-19
|2,723
|(1)
|20-29
|8,216
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|10,901
|(34)
|4*
|40-49
|10,500
|(80)
|3*
|50-59
|9,365
|(192)
|10*
|60-69
|6,782
|(424)
|13*
|70-79
|4,323
|(651)
|19*
|80+
|4,073
|(1,218)
|70*
|Data not available
|(39)
|3*
|Female
|30,435
|(1,300)
|66*
|Male
|27,969
|(1,353)
|57*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|16,857
|(1,104)
|43*
|Asian (NH)
|1,106
|(101)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,468
|(1,114)
|64*
|Hispanic
|15,394
|(258)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,922
|(32)
|Data not available
|10,657
|(44)
|3*