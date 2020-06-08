Maryland Reports 58,404 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,653 Deaths. An Increase of 431 Cases, and 28 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 7.38%

June 8, 2020

On Monday, June 8, 2020, Maryland reports 58,404 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,653 deaths. An increase of 431 cases, and 28 deaths. Negative tests results now total 313,099, an increase of 6,269 tests.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 58,404
Number of persons tested negative : 313,099
Total testing volume : 435,363
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,653
Number of probable deaths : 123
Currently hospitalized : 979
Acute care : 587
Intensive care : 392
Ever hospitalized : 9,629
Released from isolation : 4,240

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 185 (16)
Anne Arundel 4,267 (176) 9*
Baltimore City 6,296 (274) 8*
Baltimore County 6,814 (371) 17*
Calvert 362 (20) 1*
Caroline 272 (1)
Carroll 954 (98) 3*
Cecil 408 (24)
Charles 1,211 (78) 2*
Dorchester 156 (4)
Frederick 2,135 (104) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 961 (50) 3*
Howard 2,156 (63) 5*
Kent 187 (19)
Montgomery 12,818 (620) 39*
Prince George’s 16,523 (578) 24*
Queen Anne’s 177 (12)
St. Mary’s 553 (34)
Somerset 77 (3) 1*
Talbot 108 (4)
Washington 551 (16)
Wicomico 984 (32)
Worcester 239 (15) 1*
Data not available (41) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,521
10-19 2,723 (1)
20-29 8,216 (14) 1*
30-39 10,901 (34) 4*
40-49 10,500 (80) 3*
50-59 9,365 (192) 10*
60-69 6,782 (424) 13*
70-79 4,323 (651) 19*
80+ 4,073 (1,218) 70*
Data not available (39) 3*
Female 30,435 (1,300) 66*
Male 27,969 (1,353) 57*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 16,857 (1,104) 43*
Asian (NH) 1,106 (101) 6*
White (NH) 11,468 (1,114) 64*
Hispanic 15,394 (258) 7*
Other (NH) 2,922 (32)
Data not available 10,657 (44) 3*

