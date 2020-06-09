Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department Dedicate Engine 31 to Career Firefighter Walter Taylor

The Solomons Volunteers and Officers gathered at the station to make a special presentation to the family of Honorary Chief/Safety Officer Walter Taylor who passed away last week from his long battle with cancer. For all his years of service to the department, the members decided to dedicate Engine 31 to his memory. Chief Dalrymple and President Pardoe did the honor of conducting the ceremony dedicating the first Solomons Rosenbauer apparatus to Walter.

Walter Taylor joined the Solomons Volunteers in 1988 as an eager and very active rookie and achieved his lifetime membership with the department in 2017. Beyond his love for his family and friends he also had a huge love for the emergency response industry.

Additionally he served as a volunteer to Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, and a paid professional for Patuxent River Naval Base Fire Department serving in numerous roles and positions.

Over his years he has been honor with countless life saves and heroic actions many which we have had the privilege of hearing how they changed peoples lives from these past weeks. Walter serve the department up until his last day always proud of his volunteer work and commitment to community and helping others.

Its with great pride and pleasure that the officers and members of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department dedicate Engine 31 in his name.

