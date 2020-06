UPDATE: Police Say DC Man Who Murdered 71 Year-Old Prince Frederick Woman Strangled Her

Police noted evidence of a physical struggle, strangulation, and sexual assault.

UPDATE 6/10/2020 @ 4:35 P.M.: On Monday, June 8, 2020, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack originally responded to 241 Stafford Road, in Prince Frederick, for a suspicious death investigation.

According to court documents, when Troopers arrived, they observed the residence was unsecured and open, the homeowner, Rose Marie Long, 71-year-old was found deceased inside the residence. At that time, the manner of death had not been specified by a medical examiner, but police noted evidence of a physical struggle, strangulation, and sexual assault.

Investigators noticed a Ring doorbell camera system at the residence, and accessed the Ring application which captured a black male subject entering the residence the day before at approximately 5:15 p.m. The video showed the suspect “hastily leave” the residence at approximately 5:5 0 pm. The subject was identified from the video surveillance by neighbors and his family members as David Harold Johnson, 48. When Johnson is observed on the video leaving the residence, he left in the victim’s 2000 Toyota Camry. The entire video was reviewed, and no other subjects had come to the residence until the body was discovered.

Johnson is listed as a sex offender on the District of Columbia sex offender registry.

Investigators interviewed a man who helped the victim with her property maintenance, and he said that on Sunday (the day before Long was murdered) he helped Johnson in performing property maintenance at Long’s residence. He also told police that Long paid them for the job and Johnson therefore knew Long prior to the murder.

Thanks to an alert citizen who spotted the stolen vehicle, the suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead yesterday in her Calvert County home was arrested early this morning by a Maryland state trooper and a Calvert County deputy sheriff.

The suspect is identified as David H. Johnson, 48, who had been recently living in Prince Frederick, Md. He is charged on an arrest warrant this morning with first degree murder, second degree murder, home invasion, first and second degree assault, burglary and theft. Additional charges are pending. He is being processed at the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack and will be taken to the county central booking center for an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. yesterday, state troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the home of Rose M. Long, 71, of the 200-block of Stafford Road, Prince Frederick, Md., after a relative found suspicious circumstances at the home. Troopers found the victim deceased in the home. The home was in disarray and troopers found evidence of an assault.

State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit and the Criminal Enforcement Division, assisted by crime scene technicians and troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack, worked through the day and night yesterday processing the scene, collecting evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for anyone who could provide information about a suspect.

During the night, investigators were able to develop information and evidence that identified the suspect as Johnson. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson and a search was initiated for him. A lookout for the victim’s vehicle, which was missing from her home, had been issued last night.

Shortly before 5:00 a.m. today, a motorist spotted the victim’s vehicle and called police. A Prince Frederick Barrack trooper and a Calvert County deputy sheriff located and stopped the car on Rt. 4 at Skinners Turn Road in Owings, Md. The driver, identified as Johnson, got out of the car and was arrested without incident.

Investigators believe Johnson had been staying at a home in the victim’s neighborhood during the past few months. Prior to that, they believe he was living in Washington, D.C.

A motive for this crime has not been established at this time. An autopsy is expected to be conducted today on the victim’s body.

The investigation is continuing.



6/8/20: Maryland State Police are investigating the apparent murder of a Calvert County woman who was found dead in her home this morning.

The victim is identified as Rose M. Long, 71, of the 200-block of Stafford Road, Prince Frederick, Md. She was pronounced dead in her home. Her body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. today, troopers at the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to a call from a relative of the victim who had gone to visit her. When troopers arrived at the home, they found the victim deceased in the living room. Troopers observed items in the home in disarray and found evidence of an assault.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators responded to continue the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim, who lived alone, was assaulted and killed in her home sometime within the past two days.

Investigators determined the victim’s car was missing and may have been taken by the suspect. The victim’s car is identified as a maroon 2000 Toyota Camry, MD registration AKE947. A lookout has been issued for the vehicle. Anyone who may see this car is urged to contact police immediately.

State Police crime scene technicians continue to process the scene and homicide investigators are continuing a neighborhood canvas to identify anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have any information regarding a suspect in this crime. Assistance is being provided by investigators from the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack.

Anyone with information about this apparent murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police immediately at 410-535-1400. Callers may remain anonymous.