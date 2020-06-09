Prince George’s County Police Department Investigates Fatal Collision That Killed 42-Year-Old Brandywine Man

The Prince George’s County Police Department Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Clinton.

The deceased driver has been identified as 42-year-old Michael Anthony King of Brandywine.

On June 7th, at approximately 10:20 pm, officers responded to the 12000 block of Brandywine Road for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed King was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road, when for reasons that remain under investigation, his car left the roadway and ultimately struck a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other occupants in the car.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.