Maryland Reports 58,404 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,686 Deaths. An Increase of 500 Cases, and 33 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 7.15%

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Maryland reports 58,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,686 deaths. An increase of 500 cases, and 33 deaths. Negative tests results now total 319,178, an increase of 6,079 tests.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 58,904
Number of persons tested negative : 319,178
Total testing volume : 443,478
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,686
Number of probable deaths : 125
Currently hospitalized : 970
Acute care : 584
Intensive care : 386
Ever hospitalized : 9,676
Released from isolation : 4,279
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|186
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,309
|(177)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,355
|(279)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,852
|(379)
|19*
|Calvert
|363
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|273
|(1)
|Carroll
|963
|(99)
|3*
|Cecil
|417
|(25)
|Charles
|1,216
|(80)
|2*
|Dorchester
|157
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,152
|(104)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|969
|(52)
|3*
|Howard
|2,191
|(66)
|5*
|Kent
|188
|(19)
|Montgomery
|12,968
|(628)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|16,636
|(583)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|177
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|561
|(34)
|Somerset
|77
|(3)
|Talbot
|108
|(4)
|Washington
|545
|(17)
|Wicomico
|990
|(33)
|Worcester
|241
|(14)
|1*
|Data not available
|(36)
|4*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,541
|10-19
|2,750
|(1)
|20-29
|8,319
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|10,979
|(34)
|4*
|40-49
|10,596
|(81)
|3*
|50-59
|9,438
|(194)
|10*
|60-69
|6,832
|(430)
|12*
|70-79
|4,360
|(658)
|19*
|80+
|4,089
|(1,239)
|72*
|Data not available
|(35)
|4*
|Female
|30,667
|(1,312)
|67*
|Male
|28,237
|(1,374)
|58*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|16,966
|(1,115)
|43*
|Asian (NH)
|1,114
|(101)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,547
|(1,140)
|65*
|Hispanic
|15,518
|(261)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,946
|(32)
|Data not available
|10,813
|(37)
|4*