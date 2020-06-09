Maryland Reports 58,404 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,686 Deaths. An Increase of 500 Cases, and 33 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 7.15%

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Maryland reports 58,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,686 deaths. An increase of 500 cases, and 33 deaths. Negative tests results now total 319,178, an increase of 6,079 tests.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 58,904

Number of persons tested negative : 319,178

Total testing volume : 443,478

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,686

Number of probable deaths : 125

Currently hospitalized : 970

Acute care : 584

Intensive care : 386

Ever hospitalized : 9,676

Released from isolation : 4,279

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 186 (17) Anne Arundel 4,309 (177) 9* Baltimore City 6,355 (279) 8* Baltimore County 6,852 (379) 19* Calvert 363 (20) 1* Caroline 273 (1) Carroll 963 (99) 3* Cecil 417 (25) Charles 1,216 (80) 2* Dorchester 157 (4) Frederick 2,152 (104) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 969 (52) 3* Howard 2,191 (66) 5* Kent 188 (19) Montgomery 12,968 (628) 39* Prince George’s 16,636 (583) 24* Queen Anne’s 177 (12) St. Mary’s 561 (34) Somerset 77 (3) Talbot 108 (4) Washington 545 (17) Wicomico 990 (33) Worcester 241 (14) 1* Data not available (36) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,541 10-19 2,750 (1) 20-29 8,319 (14) 1* 30-39 10,979 (34) 4* 40-49 10,596 (81) 3* 50-59 9,438 (194) 10* 60-69 6,832 (430) 12* 70-79 4,360 (658) 19* 80+ 4,089 (1,239) 72* Data not available (35) 4* Female 30,667 (1,312) 67* Male 28,237 (1,374) 58*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 16,966 (1,115) 43* Asian (NH) 1,114 (101) 6* White (NH) 11,547 (1,140) 65* Hispanic 15,518 (261) 7* Other (NH) 2,946 (32) Data not available 10,813 (37) 4*