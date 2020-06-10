Police Say Speed is a Factor in Fatal Motorcycle Crash That Killed 33-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on the ramp from westbound MD-198 to southbound I-95 in Prince Georges County.

The deceased is identified as Damien Dickerson, 33, of Upper Marlboro.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Dickerson was the driver and sole rider of a Suzuki GSXR 750 traveling on the ramp from westbound MD-198 to southbound I-95 in Laurel, Prince George’s County, Md. when the crash occurred.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on southbound I-95 in the area of the Inter-County Connector. Upon locating the crash scene, troopers found a single-vehicle collision with injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Suzuki GSXR 750 was traveling on the ramp from westbound MD-198 to southbound I-95 when, for unknown reasons, the driver left the roadway and struck the guardrail on the right. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced the driver of the Suzuki deceased on the scene

The ramp remained closed while the Maryland State Police Advanced Crash Investigation personnel investigated the incident. MDOT State Highway Administration CHART personnel responded to the scene to assist with detouring traffic around the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash according to preliminary reports.

Anyone with information about the crash may contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.