UPDATE: Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating Stolen Vehicle Found Fully Engulfed in Flames in California

UPDATE 6/15/2020: On June 10, 2020, at 4:30 a.m., firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to Myrtle Point Road in California, for the reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2019 Toyota Sequoia fully engulfed in flames.

The owner is identified as Desam Stewart, with the estimated loss of structure/contents valued at $20,000

10 firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 45 minutes.

Investigation showed the fire was incendiary and intentionally set within the passenger compartment, the fire was discovered by a nearby resident.

Additional Information: Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

6/10/2020: On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at approximately 2:30 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the area of 23830 Patuxent Boulevard and Myrtle Point Road in California, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Six volunteer firefighters from Bay District responded to the scene and extinguished the fire in approximately 30 minutes.

Firefighters and HAZMAT units from NAS Patuxent River responded to the scene due to the vehicles fuel tank leaking fuel into a nearby storm drain. Representatives from the Maryland Department of the Environment were requested.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with the Maryland State Fire Marshal investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

