Detectives Arrest Two Suspects in Connection with Fatal May Shooting in Riverdale

Homicide Unit detectives arrested two suspects in connection with a recent fatal shooting in Riverdale. The suspects are 31-year-old Harold Botchway of Walden Holly Court in Gwynn Oak and 32-year-old Allen Naeb of the 9000 block of Hilton Hill Terrace in Lanham. They are charged with fatally shooting 49-year-old Keith Jenkins of Lanham.

On May 31, 2020, at approximately 10:45 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 6300 block of Carters Lane for the report of a shooting. The victim, 49-year-old Keith Jenkins of Lanham, was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the fatal shooting stemmed from a dispute between the suspects and victim. The suspects and victim were known to each other.

Botchway is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. Naeb is charged with second degree murder and related charges. They are both in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered them held on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

