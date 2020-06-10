St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Burglary Suspect in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary investigation. On Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 5:45 pm, the suspect forced entry into the victim’s shed and removed lawn maintenance equipment at the rear of a business at the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Travis Wimberly at 301-475-4200, ext. *8086 or email travis.wimberly@stmarysmd.com. Case # 29861-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

