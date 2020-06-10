Charles County Public Schools Offering Free Summer Meals for Children Aged 18 and Younger

The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is offering a free summer meals program for children 18 and younger who live in Charles County.

CCPS will continue to serve grab-and-go meals at the 11 meal sites from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Tuesday, June 30. Meals will continue to be available through Aug. 14; however, CCPS is waiting for direction from the United States Department of Agriculture as to how meals can be provided after June 30. CCPS will announce more information as program plans are finalized.

Meal sites are set up for parents to remain in their cars. Staff will continue to provide meals to children present in the car, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Staff will ask parents picking up meals without their child to show a student identification badge or copy of a report card showing the child’s student identification number.

Parents picking up meals for children not yet enrolled in school should bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate to verify the child’s age.

Meal sites operating through June 30 include:

• Henry E. Lackey High School;

• Maurice J. McDonough High School;

• St. Charles High School;

• Westlake High School;

• Milton M. Somers Middle School;

• Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School;

• Indian Head Elementary School;

• Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School;

• Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School;

• J.C. Parks Elementary School; and

• J.P. Ryon Elementary School.

Parents can pick up the following each day: one breakfast, one lunch, one dinner and a snack. Requests from parents for additional meals on the same service day will not be honored. Visit www.ccboe.com for the most up-to-date information.