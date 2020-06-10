St. Mary’s County Food Bank Receives $20,000 State Allocation Award

Feed St. Mary’s, the local food bank for St. Mary’s County, has received an allocation award from the Maryland Food Bank to assist in the local battle against food insecurity. According to Feed St. Mary’s Board President, Dr. Linda Lymas, the grant is designed to provide food resources and increase access to food as a part of the State of Maryland’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant, in excess of $20,000.00, allows Feed St. Mary’s to increase the amount of food coming into St. Mary’s County and being distributed by local food pantries and soup kitchens through the summer months. The grant permits Feed St. Mary’s to supplement immediate orders for food placed by local pantries and soup kitchens, and to store additional food for future distribution. The allocation not only provides short-term relief, it also ensures that local entities will be able to set aside some of their own funding for use in the future. The non-profit is extremely pleased to be able to offer such enormous support to local pantries and soup kitchens.

Feed St. Mary’s Food Bank, located in Lexington Park, is an integral part of a partnership between the Maryland Food Bank and the grassroots organizations that provide food directly to those in need. Feed St. Mary’s warehouse operations began in March 2020.

While the pandemic has slowed Feed St. Mary’s growth plans within the community, the food bank continues to work with partner pantries to bring food into the county so that it can be distributed to those with immediate needs for supplemental food.

If you would like to learn more about how you or your organization can partner with Feed St. Mary’s in ending hunger in St. Mary’s County, please visit the website: feedstmarys.org, email: feedstmarys@gmail.com.or call (240) 237-8197.