Maryland Reports 59,465 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,719 Deaths. An Increase of 561 Cases, and 33 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 7.24%

On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Maryland reports 59,465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,719 deaths. An increase of 561 cases, and 33 deaths. Negative tests results now total 325,177, an increase of 5,999 tests.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 59,465

Number of persons tested negative : 325,177

Total testing volume : 451,967

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,719

Number of probable deaths : 125

Currently hospitalized : 955

Acute care : 576

Intensive care : 379

Ever hospitalized : 9,755

Released from isolation : 4,310

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 185 (17) Anne Arundel 4,348 (181) 9* Baltimore City 6,428 (281) 8* Baltimore County 6,916 (383) 19* Calvert 363 (20) 1* Caroline 276 (2) Carroll 969 (100) 3* Cecil 423 (25) Charles 1,231 (81) 2* Dorchester 157 (4) Frederick 2,178 (105) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 982 (54) 3* Howard 2,220 (68) 5* Kent 189 (19) Montgomery 13,124 (633) 39* Prince George’s 16,753 (590) 23* Queen Anne’s 178 (12) St. Mary’s 565 (35) Somerset 77 (3) Talbot 108 (4) Washington 551 (17) Wicomico 992 (33) Worcester 242 (14) 1* Data not available (38) 5*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,573 10-19 2,791 (1) 20-29 8,408 (14) 1* 30-39 11,089 (34) 4* 40-49 10,698 (81) 3* 50-59 9,522 (198) 10* 60-69 6,879 (435) 12* 70-79 4,389 (664) 18* 80+ 4,116 (1,255) 72* Data not available (37) 5* Female 30,963 (1,329) 69* Male 28,502 (1,390) 56*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 17,214 (1,123) 42* Asian (NH) 1,140 (103) 6* White (NH) 11,718 (1,154) 65* Hispanic 16,006 (269) 7* Other (NH) 3,085 (31) Data not available 10,302 (39) 5*