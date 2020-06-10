Maryland Reports 59,465 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,719 Deaths. An Increase of 561 Cases, and 33 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 7.24%

On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Maryland reports 59,465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,719 deaths. An increase of 561 cases, and 33 deaths. Negative tests results now total 325,177, an increase of 5,999 tests.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 59,465
Number of persons tested negative : 325,177
Total testing volume : 451,967
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,719
Number of probable deaths : 125
Currently hospitalized : 955
Acute care : 576
Intensive care : 379
Ever hospitalized : 9,755
Released from isolation : 4,310
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|185
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,348
|(181)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,428
|(281)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,916
|(383)
|19*
|Calvert
|363
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|276
|(2)
|Carroll
|969
|(100)
|3*
|Cecil
|423
|(25)
|Charles
|1,231
|(81)
|2*
|Dorchester
|157
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,178
|(105)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|982
|(54)
|3*
|Howard
|2,220
|(68)
|5*
|Kent
|189
|(19)
|Montgomery
|13,124
|(633)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|16,753
|(590)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|178
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|565
|(35)
|Somerset
|77
|(3)
|Talbot
|108
|(4)
|Washington
|551
|(17)
|Wicomico
|992
|(33)
|Worcester
|242
|(14)
|1*
|Data not available
|(38)
|5*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,573
|10-19
|2,791
|(1)
|20-29
|8,408
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,089
|(34)
|4*
|40-49
|10,698
|(81)
|3*
|50-59
|9,522
|(198)
|10*
|60-69
|6,879
|(435)
|12*
|70-79
|4,389
|(664)
|18*
|80+
|4,116
|(1,255)
|72*
|Data not available
|(37)
|5*
|Female
|30,963
|(1,329)
|69*
|Male
|28,502
|(1,390)
|56*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|17,214
|(1,123)
|42*
|Asian (NH)
|1,140
|(103)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,718
|(1,154)
|65*
|Hispanic
|16,006
|(269)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|3,085
|(31)
|Data not available
|10,302
|(39)
|5*