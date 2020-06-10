Maryland Reports 59,465 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,719 Deaths. An Increase of 561 Cases, and 33 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 7.24%

June 10, 2020

On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Maryland reports 59,465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,719 deaths. An increase of 561 cases, and 33 deaths. Negative tests results now total 325,177, an increase of 5,999 tests.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 59,465
Number of persons tested negative : 325,177
Total testing volume : 451,967
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,719
Number of probable deaths : 125
Currently hospitalized : 955
Acute care : 576
Intensive care : 379
Ever hospitalized : 9,755
Released from isolation : 4,310

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 185 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,348 (181) 9*
Baltimore City 6,428 (281) 8*
Baltimore County 6,916 (383) 19*
Calvert 363 (20) 1*
Caroline 276 (2)
Carroll 969 (100) 3*
Cecil 423 (25)
Charles 1,231 (81) 2*
Dorchester 157 (4)
Frederick 2,178 (105) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 982 (54) 3*
Howard 2,220 (68) 5*
Kent 189 (19)
Montgomery 13,124 (633) 39*
Prince George’s 16,753 (590) 23*
Queen Anne’s 178 (12)
St. Mary’s 565 (35)
Somerset 77 (3)
Talbot 108 (4)
Washington 551 (17)
Wicomico 992 (33)
Worcester 242 (14) 1*
Data not available (38) 5*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,573
10-19 2,791 (1)
20-29 8,408 (14) 1*
30-39 11,089 (34) 4*
40-49 10,698 (81) 3*
50-59 9,522 (198) 10*
60-69 6,879 (435) 12*
70-79 4,389 (664) 18*
80+ 4,116 (1,255) 72*
Data not available (37) 5*
Female 30,963 (1,329) 69*
Male 28,502 (1,390) 56*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 17,214 (1,123) 42*
Asian (NH) 1,140 (103) 6*
White (NH) 11,718 (1,154) 65*
Hispanic 16,006 (269) 7*
Other (NH) 3,085 (31)
Data not available 10,302 (39) 5*

