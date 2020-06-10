MetCom Reports Progress on the Hickory Hills Water Storage Tower

The Metropolitan Commission is pleased to announce completion of the foundation and ring wall for its long awaited composite water storage tank. Located behind the Hickory Hills Shopping Center and Nissan dealership on MD 235, this new tank replaces the existing 500,000 gallon facility built in 1992. The derrick, used to hoist the forms for the construction of the concrete shaft composing the new two million gallon water tank, is now in place and visible to motorists on MD 235. It is important to note that the top of the derrick’s mast is at the same elevation that the new tower will be upon completion. The next phase of construction includes installation of the forms and the pouring of concrete for the construction of the tower shaft.

The budget for this new tank is $6.297 million; an additional $0.997 million was allocated for a new 700 gpm well, replacing the old well built in 1982. This project, funded through a low interest loan from the Department of Housing and Community Development, will help stabilize water system pressures throughout Lexington Park and improve water storage deficiencies to meet the current water demands of the community. A new well house, pump controls, disinfection/metering/telemetry equipment, a stand by diesel generator and demolition of the existing tower are also included in the contract.

George Erichsen, MetCom’s Executive Director stated, “We are very pleased to be pressing forward on the construction of what will be the largest MetCom water tower in our inventory.” Construction is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2022. The project has come to fruition due to the efforts of MetCom staff and project designer, (WR&A).

MetCom operates 17 elevated water storage towers, 37 ground storage towers, and 28 water supply and distribution systems throughout the county, including 67 wells supplying approximately 1.4 billion gallons of water each year. To learn more about their planned projects, please visit our website at www.metcom.org and select Capital Improvement Projects under the Engineering tab.

