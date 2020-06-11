St. Mary’s County Walk-up COVID-19 Testing Event in Lexington Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 12:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m

o The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has scheduled a walk-up only COVID-19 testing event for St. Mary’s County residents. The testing will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., (while supplies last) – additional sites will be announced on later dates.

The location of the testing site will be: SMCHD Harm Reduction Program Office at 46035 Signature Lane, in Lexington Park, MD 20653

Please pre-register for this testing event by calling the COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4911 (Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.). Pre-registration allows for less wait time and social distancing at the test site.

In order to be tested, individuals must:

Be a St. Mary’s County resident

Present a photo ID (unless a minor)

If you have insurance coverage, please bring your insurance card with you to the testing site. Insurance coverage is not required to participate and testing is provided free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.) to all residents.

COVID-19 testing requires a swab to be inserted into the back of the person’s nostril for several seconds. Most individuals experience minor discomfort at most. All tested individuals will receive information with further instructions at the test site and should continue to self-isolate at home while waiting for results, which should be available within approximately two to five days.

Community members, healthcare providers, and local business owners are encouraged to visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s website for local COVID-19 updates, data and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.