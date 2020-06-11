Maryland Reports 60,197 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,750 Deaths. An Increase of 732 Cases, and 31 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 7.25%

June 11, 2020

On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Maryland reports 60,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,750 deaths. An increase of 732 cases, and 31 deaths. Negative tests results now total 332,173, an increase of 6,996 tests.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 60,197
Number of persons tested negative : 332,173
Total testing volume : 463,507
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,750
Number of probable deaths : 125
Currently hospitalized : 902
Acute care : 544
Intensive care : 358
Ever hospitalized : 9,789
Released from isolation : 4,365

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 185 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,421 (182) 9*
Baltimore City 6,509 (284) 8*
Baltimore County 6,985 (386) 20*
Calvert 366 (20) 1*
Caroline 278 (2)
Carroll 976 (100) 3*
Cecil 429 (27)
Charles 1,235 (81) 2*
Dorchester 159 (4)
Frederick 2,202 (105) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 990 (54) 3*
Howard 2,311 (68) 5*
Kent 188 (21)
Montgomery 13,276 (635) 39*
Prince George’s 16,940 (596) 24*
Queen Anne’s 178 (12)
St. Mary’s 573 (36)
Somerset 78 (3)
Talbot 107 (4)
Washington 560 (20)
Wicomico 998 (33)
Worcester 243 (15) 1*
Data not available (45) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,608
10-19 2,839 (1)
20-29 8,531 (14) 1*
30-39 11,238 (35) 5*
40-49 10,838 (83) 3*
50-59 9,611 (202) 10*
60-69 6,941 (435) 12*
70-79 4,429 (669) 18*
80+ 4,162 (1,268) 73*
Data not available (43) 3*
Female 31,322 (1,342) 69*
Male 28,875 (1,408) 56*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 17,345 (1,133) 43*
Asian (NH) 1,176 (104) 6*
White (NH) 11,770 (1,164) 66*
Hispanic 16,293 (273) 7*
Other (NH) 3,094 (31)
Data not available 10,519 (45) 3*

