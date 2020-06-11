Maryland Reports 60,197 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,750 Deaths. An Increase of 732 Cases, and 31 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 7.25%

On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Maryland reports 60,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,750 deaths. An increase of 732 cases, and 31 deaths. Negative tests results now total 332,173, an increase of 6,996 tests.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 60,197

Number of persons tested negative : 332,173

Total testing volume : 463,507

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,750

Number of probable deaths : 125

Currently hospitalized : 902

Acute care : 544

Intensive care : 358

Ever hospitalized : 9,789

Released from isolation : 4,365

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 185 (17) Anne Arundel 4,421 (182) 9* Baltimore City 6,509 (284) 8* Baltimore County 6,985 (386) 20* Calvert 366 (20) 1* Caroline 278 (2) Carroll 976 (100) 3* Cecil 429 (27) Charles 1,235 (81) 2* Dorchester 159 (4) Frederick 2,202 (105) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 990 (54) 3* Howard 2,311 (68) 5* Kent 188 (21) Montgomery 13,276 (635) 39* Prince George’s 16,940 (596) 24* Queen Anne’s 178 (12) St. Mary’s 573 (36) Somerset 78 (3) Talbot 107 (4) Washington 560 (20) Wicomico 998 (33) Worcester 243 (15) 1* Data not available (45) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,608 10-19 2,839 (1) 20-29 8,531 (14) 1* 30-39 11,238 (35) 5* 40-49 10,838 (83) 3* 50-59 9,611 (202) 10* 60-69 6,941 (435) 12* 70-79 4,429 (669) 18* 80+ 4,162 (1,268) 73* Data not available (43) 3* Female 31,322 (1,342) 69* Male 28,875 (1,408) 56*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 17,345 (1,133) 43* Asian (NH) 1,176 (104) 6* White (NH) 11,770 (1,164) 66* Hispanic 16,293 (273) 7* Other (NH) 3,094 (31) Data not available 10,519 (45) 3*