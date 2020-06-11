Maryland Reports 60,197 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,750 Deaths. An Increase of 732 Cases, and 31 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 7.25%

On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Maryland reports 60,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,750 deaths. An increase of 732 cases, and 31 deaths. Negative tests results now total 332,173, an increase of 6,996 tests.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 60,197
Number of persons tested negative : 332,173
Total testing volume : 463,507
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,750
Number of probable deaths : 125
Currently hospitalized : 902
Acute care : 544
Intensive care : 358
Ever hospitalized : 9,789
Released from isolation : 4,365
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|185
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,421
|(182)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,509
|(284)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|6,985
|(386)
|20*
|Calvert
|366
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|278
|(2)
|Carroll
|976
|(100)
|3*
|Cecil
|429
|(27)
|Charles
|1,235
|(81)
|2*
|Dorchester
|159
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,202
|(105)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|990
|(54)
|3*
|Howard
|2,311
|(68)
|5*
|Kent
|188
|(21)
|Montgomery
|13,276
|(635)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|16,940
|(596)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|178
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|573
|(36)
|Somerset
|78
|(3)
|Talbot
|107
|(4)
|Washington
|560
|(20)
|Wicomico
|998
|(33)
|Worcester
|243
|(15)
|1*
|Data not available
|(45)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,608
|10-19
|2,839
|(1)
|20-29
|8,531
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,238
|(35)
|5*
|40-49
|10,838
|(83)
|3*
|50-59
|9,611
|(202)
|10*
|60-69
|6,941
|(435)
|12*
|70-79
|4,429
|(669)
|18*
|80+
|4,162
|(1,268)
|73*
|Data not available
|(43)
|3*
|Female
|31,322
|(1,342)
|69*
|Male
|28,875
|(1,408)
|56*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|17,345
|(1,133)
|43*
|Asian (NH)
|1,176
|(104)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,770
|(1,164)
|66*
|Hispanic
|16,293
|(273)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|3,094
|(31)
|Data not available
|10,519
|(45)
|3*