Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Handgun in a Vehicle

On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Deputy Raley of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 43700 block of Wildewood Parkway in California, for the reported weapons violation.

The witness advised he was forced out of a vehicle and the vehicle operator then discharged a firearm in the area. A short time later Deputy Budd located a vehicle traveling north bound on Route 235, being operated by a male with facial hair, matching the description of the vehicle and suspect provided by the witness. Dep. Budd conducted a vehicle stop and identified the operator to be Chad William Bowen, 26 of Mechanicsville. Located on the vehicle’s floorboard was a loaded firearm.

Bowen is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition due to a previous conviction.

Bowen was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and has since been released on pretrial supervision.

Bowen was arrested and charged with the following:

Handgun in Vehicle

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Possession of Regulated Firearm by Prohibited Person

Possession of Ammunition by Prohibited Person

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Reckless Endangerment

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Dep. Benjamin Raley at (301) 475-4200 extension 78076 or by email at Benjamin.Raley@stmarysmd.com.

