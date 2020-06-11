Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fraudulent Facebook Advertisements

Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating reported fraudulent Facebook advertisements where victims are scammed out of online purchases.

Between May 26, 2020 and May 28, 2020, deputies have responded to three separate reports of fraud/false advertisement of a boat, an SUV and an ATV ranging from $1600 to $2800. In each case, investigation revealed the victim inquires about an item for sale on Facebook and the suspect responds by saying they want to use eBay services for the transactions through the purchase of eBay cards.

In two of the cases, the seller advises they are selling for a relative and the transaction is time sensitive. Once the purchase of eBay cards is made, the post is removed, contact numbers and emails are blocked, and no record of transactions are found.

Citizens are advised to avoid being the victim of these scams and use caution when making online purchases through Facebook. These incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to these cases or similar incidents are asked to call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our mobile app. To download our free app visit: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678