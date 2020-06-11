Firefighters Respond to Charlotte Hall Metal Scrap for Multiple Vehicles on Fire

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, at approximately 2:40 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville and Charles County responded to the Charlotte Hall Metal and Scrap on Carpenter Lane in Charlotte Hall, for the reported unknown outside fire.

The 911 caller was a passerby who reported they could see smoke and fire coming from the scrapyard.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles full engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

