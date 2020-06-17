UPDATE: Vehicle Fires in Charlotte Hall Scrap Yard Deemed Accidental

On Tuesday, June, 16, at 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to 37339 Carpenter Lane in Charlotte Hall, for the reporte vehicle fires.

Crews arrived on the scene to find seven scrap vehicles on fire.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Employees were in the process of scrapping vehicles. The fire started while moving a vehicle with an excavator.

Investigations deemed the cause accidental and due to a charged battery located in trunk of a scrap vehicle igniting residual fuel.



On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at approximately 1:45 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville and Charles County responded to the Charlotte Hall Metal and Scrap in Charlotte Hall, for the reported vehicles on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find multiple vehicles on fire and requested an additional tanker and engine for water.

Firefighters extinguished the fires in approximately 30 minutes.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested and are investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

6/11/2020: On Thursday, June 11, 2020, at approximately 2:40 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville and Charles County responded to the Charlotte Hall Metal and Scrap on Carpenter Lane in Charlotte Hall, for the reported unknown outside fire.

The 911 caller was a passerby who reported they could see smoke and fire coming from the scrapyard.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles full engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

