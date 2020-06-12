Maryland Reports 60,613 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,773 Deaths. An Increase of 732 Cases, and 31 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 6.93%

June 12, 2020

On Friday, June 12, 2020, Maryland reports 60,613 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,773 deaths. An increase of 732 cases, and 31 deaths. Negative tests results now total 339,482, an increase of 7,309 tests.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 60,613
Number of persons tested negative : 339,482
Total testing volume : 473,271
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,773
Number of probable deaths : 127
Currently hospitalized : 836
Acute care : 505
Intensive care : 331
Ever hospitalized : 9,923
Released from isolation : 4,474

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 187 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,453 (183) 9*
Baltimore City 6,559 (286) 8*
Baltimore County 7,051 (390) 20*
Calvert 370 (20) 1*
Caroline 279 (2)
Carroll 977 (100) 3*
Cecil 435 (28)
Charles 1,248 (80) 2*
Dorchester 160 (4)
Frederick 2,225 (107) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 991 (55) 3*
Howard 2,332 (68) 5*
Kent 189 (21) 1*
Montgomery 13,348 (640) 39*
Prince George’s 17,042 (607) 24*
Queen Anne’s 179 (12)
St. Mary’s 575 (40)
Somerset 78 (3)
Talbot 107 (4)
Washington 568 (21)
Wicomico 1,004 (34)
Worcester 246 (15) 1*
Data not available (36) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,626
10-19 2,879 (1)
20-29 8,604 (14) 1*
30-39 11,321 (35) 5*
40-49 10,903 (85) 3*
50-59 9,670 (205) 10*
60-69 6,973 (444) 12*
70-79 4,450 (673) 18*
80+ 4,187 (1,281) 74*
Data not available (35) 4*
Female 31,531 (1,360) 71*
Male 29,082 (1,413) 56*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 17,449 (1,140) 44*
Asian (NH) 1,182 (104) 6*
White (NH) 11,848 (1,176) 66*
Hispanic 16,404 (284) 7*
Other (NH) 3,105 (32)
Data not available 10,625 (37) 4*

