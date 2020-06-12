Maryland Reports 60,613 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,773 Deaths. An Increase of 732 Cases, and 31 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 6.93%

On Friday, June 12, 2020, Maryland reports 60,613 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,773 deaths. An increase of 732 cases, and 31 deaths. Negative tests results now total 339,482, an increase of 7,309 tests.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 60,613
Number of persons tested negative : 339,482
Total testing volume : 473,271
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,773
Number of probable deaths : 127
Currently hospitalized : 836
Acute care : 505
Intensive care : 331
Ever hospitalized : 9,923
Released from isolation : 4,474
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|187
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,453
|(183)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,559
|(286)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|7,051
|(390)
|20*
|Calvert
|370
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|279
|(2)
|Carroll
|977
|(100)
|3*
|Cecil
|435
|(28)
|Charles
|1,248
|(80)
|2*
|Dorchester
|160
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,225
|(107)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|991
|(55)
|3*
|Howard
|2,332
|(68)
|5*
|Kent
|189
|(21)
|1*
|Montgomery
|13,348
|(640)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|17,042
|(607)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|179
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|575
|(40)
|Somerset
|78
|(3)
|Talbot
|107
|(4)
|Washington
|568
|(21)
|Wicomico
|1,004
|(34)
|Worcester
|246
|(15)
|1*
|Data not available
|(36)
|4*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,626
|10-19
|2,879
|(1)
|20-29
|8,604
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,321
|(35)
|5*
|40-49
|10,903
|(85)
|3*
|50-59
|9,670
|(205)
|10*
|60-69
|6,973
|(444)
|12*
|70-79
|4,450
|(673)
|18*
|80+
|4,187
|(1,281)
|74*
|Data not available
|(35)
|4*
|Female
|31,531
|(1,360)
|71*
|Male
|29,082
|(1,413)
|56*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|17,449
|(1,140)
|44*
|Asian (NH)
|1,182
|(104)
|6*
|White (NH)
|11,848
|(1,176)
|66*
|Hispanic
|16,404
|(284)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|3,105
|(32)
|Data not available
|10,625
|(37)
|4*