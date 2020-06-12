Maryland Reports 60,613 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,773 Deaths. An Increase of 732 Cases, and 31 Deaths – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 6.93%

On Friday, June 12, 2020, Maryland reports 60,613 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,773 deaths. An increase of 732 cases, and 31 deaths. Negative tests results now total 339,482, an increase of 7,309 tests.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 60,613

Number of persons tested negative : 339,482

Total testing volume : 473,271

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,773

Number of probable deaths : 127

Currently hospitalized : 836

Acute care : 505

Intensive care : 331

Ever hospitalized : 9,923

Released from isolation : 4,474

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 187 (17) Anne Arundel 4,453 (183) 9* Baltimore City 6,559 (286) 8* Baltimore County 7,051 (390) 20* Calvert 370 (20) 1* Caroline 279 (2) Carroll 977 (100) 3* Cecil 435 (28) Charles 1,248 (80) 2* Dorchester 160 (4) Frederick 2,225 (107) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 991 (55) 3* Howard 2,332 (68) 5* Kent 189 (21) 1* Montgomery 13,348 (640) 39* Prince George’s 17,042 (607) 24* Queen Anne’s 179 (12) St. Mary’s 575 (40) Somerset 78 (3) Talbot 107 (4) Washington 568 (21) Wicomico 1,004 (34) Worcester 246 (15) 1* Data not available (36) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,626 10-19 2,879 (1) 20-29 8,604 (14) 1* 30-39 11,321 (35) 5* 40-49 10,903 (85) 3* 50-59 9,670 (205) 10* 60-69 6,973 (444) 12* 70-79 4,450 (673) 18* 80+ 4,187 (1,281) 74* Data not available (35) 4* Female 31,531 (1,360) 71* Male 29,082 (1,413) 56*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 17,449 (1,140) 44* Asian (NH) 1,182 (104) 6* White (NH) 11,848 (1,176) 66* Hispanic 16,404 (284) 7* Other (NH) 3,105 (32) Data not available 10,625 (37) 4*