Police Investigating Shooting in Wildewood, 19-Year-Old Male Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Friday, June 12, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Sugar Maple Court in California, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a reported 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to Maryland State Police Aviation Hangar in Hollywood where Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center.

At this time, no suspect description is available, police are currently on the scene and actively investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Use caution in the area of Sugar Maple Court and Wildewood Parkway due to a large police presence.

