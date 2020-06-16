UPDATE: Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Shooting of 19-Year-Old Male in Wildewood

UPDATE – Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On June 12, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Sugar Maple Court in California, for the reported shooting.

A male victim, age 19 of Mechanicsville, was located on scene and determined to have sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.

Daniel.Sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com

Anyone in the area at the time of the shooting, or anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200 extension *78043 or by email at

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

6/12/2020: On Friday, June 12, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Sugar Maple Court in California, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a reported 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to Maryland State Police Aviation Hangar in Hollywood where Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center.

At this time, no suspect description is available, police are currently on the scene and actively investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Use caution in the area of Sugar Maple Court and Wildewood Parkway due to a large police presence.

