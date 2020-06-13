One Injured After Trailer Fire in Lexington Park, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Saturday, June 13, 2020, at approximately 2:28 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge, Hollywood and Valley Lee responded to 20741 Hermanville Road at the D & B Trailer Park, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single wide trailer with fire showing from the front and rear of the residence.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 25 minutes.

Two occupants were able to escape the residence, with one transported to an area hospital with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is being investigating by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

American Red Cross was requested for one adult female and one young male.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

