UPDATE: Smoke Alarms Save Lives of Occupants in Lexington Park Trailer Fire, Cause Remains Under Investigation

UPDATE 6:15/2020: On June 13, 2020, at approximately 2:28 a.m., firefighters from Bay District and surround departments responded to 20741 Hermanville Road, Lot J of D&B Trailer Park in Lexington Park, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story single family modular dwelling with fire showing from multiple sides of the residence.

The owner is identified as Barbara Ford, and at the time of the fire, the home was occupied by a 72 year old female and a 12 year old male. The 12-year-old juvenile was transported to an area hospital with smoke inhalation.

42 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 15 minutes.

Investigation determined the origin as the living room, with the cause remaining under investigation. The occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $45,000

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department has shared the GoFundMe for the family. You can donate by clicking this link.

