VIDEO: Volunteers from Bay District Assist Gentle Hands Wildlife Services with Ducklings Stuck in a Storm Drain

On Friday, June 12, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Gentle Hands Wildlife Services received a call about ducklings in a storm drain.

They arrived and found that several Mallard duckling had fallen into a storm drain. We had to remove several extremely heavy storm grates to try to get to the ducklings. Some of the storm drain pits as deep as 10 foot. The ducklings had separated and went different directions. We managed to get the largest pack to exit the pipe to a spillway and swooped up 8 babies. We could still hear chirping in the pipes. It was determined there was 1 straggler left and had to find it. Meanwhile the momma duck stood guard of the 8 that were in temporary custody in a crate. We finally were able to nab the last one making a total of 9 babies.

During all this we had made a call to Bay District Fire Department Station 9, who responded and performed a soft flush of the drain pipes to make sure we got all the babies. Then we were finally able to release the babies back to momma duck.

The video below is courtesy of the Gentle Hands Wildlife Services

