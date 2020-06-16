State Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Fire in Waldorf

June 16, 2020

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at approximately 11:30 p.m., five firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to 3023 Otter Square in Waldorf, for the reported vehicle fire

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2008 Chevrolet Impala with fire showing from the engine compartment. Firefighters controlled the fire in under 5 minutes.

The owner is identified as J’Nell Chapman, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $1,200

A nearby resident discovered the fire.

Investigation determined the fire started in the engine compartment, with the cause remaining under investigation

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.


