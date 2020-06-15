No Injuries Reported, One in Custody After Subject Attempts to Set Apartment on Fire in Lexington Park

On Sunday, June 14, 2020, at approximately 5:10 a.m., police responded to the 21200 block of Lexwood Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported suicidal subject.

Police arrived on the scene to investigate the apartment and found the adult male was no longer on the scene. Police made contact with the subjects family and started a search in the area for the subject who left on foot. Three Deputies stood by at the apartment to secure the residence.

A short time later, police requested the fire department due to multiple fire/smoke alarms going off inside the apartment. Two minutes after the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department was alerted for a commercial fire alarm, firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Valley Lee were alerted for the now reported structure fire.

Police investigated the apartment after the smoke alarms went off, and observed the oven was turned on and set to 500 degrees with the apartment filling with smoke. Deputies started evacuating the residence and nearby neighbors for safety, and waited for the arrival of firefighters.

13 firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded and arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find a two story apartment building with nothing evident, firefighters found an extinguished fire on the oven that was contained by sprinkler systems, and an active fire in the oven. Firefighters removed the oven from the apartment and found personal and miscellaneous items on the over, and batteries in the oven.

No injuries were reported.

Officers located the subject a short time later in Lexington Park and placed the subject in custody where he was then transported to an area hospital with no known injuries.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene.

