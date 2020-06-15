UPDATE – VIDEO: Two Subjects Shot at Lexington Park Car Wash Flown to Area Trauma Centers

UPDATE – Official Police Press Release: On June 14, 2020 at 10:20 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Xtreme Kleen Car Wash, located at 21609 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Investigation determined that two male victims, ages 21 and 31 years old, had been shot while at the car wash. Both victims were transported via helicopter to area trauma centers for treatment. One victim was treated and released and the remaining victim remains hospitalized.

Anyone with information on the shootings, or anyone in the area of the car wash at the time of the shootings, is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475- 4200 extension *71996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

6/14/2020: On Sunday, June 14, 2020, at approximately 10:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Sheetz on Great Mills Road and Point Lookout Road in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

An ambulance leaving Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 39 in Lexington Park reported an adult male was at the station with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

Police arrived at the the Sheetz and found one gunshot victim in the back of a car at the gas pumps and reported the victim was an adult male with at least one gunshot wound to the back. That victim was conscious alert, and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2, and Trooper 7 landed at Millison Plaza in Lexington Park and transported both patients to an area trauma center for treatment.

The suspect was described as a black male with blue hair, or wearing a blue hat operating a newer model white sedan that was last seen travelling Northbound on Three Notch Road.

Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies reported they were out with a suspect in a vehicle matching the description.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

