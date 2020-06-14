VIDEO: Two Subjects Shot in Lexington Park Flown to Area Trauma Centers

On Sunday, June 14, 2020, at approximately 10:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Sheetz on Great Mills Road and Point Lookout Road in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

An ambulance leaving Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 39 in Lexington Park reported an adult male was at the station with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

Police arrived at the the Sheetz and found one gunshot victim in the back of a car at the gas pumps and reported the victim was an adult male with at least one gunshot wound to the back. That victim was conscious alert, and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2, and Trooper 7 landed at Millison Plaza in Lexington Park and transported both patients to an area trauma center for treatment.

The suspect was described as a black male with blue hair, or wearing a blue hat operating a newer model white sedan that was last seen travelling Northbound on Three Notch Road.

Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies reported they were out with a suspect in a vehicle matching the description.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

