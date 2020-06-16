One Transported to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Collision in Scotland

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, at approximately 12:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Scotland Beach Road and Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

St. Mary’s Communications then advised a single vehicle was off the roadway, with the single occupant reporting he was trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into the woods, with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters from Ridge and NAS Webster Field extricating the patient in under 15 minutes and took over patient care.

The single patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

Photos courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.


