No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Fire in Chaptico

On Sunday, June 14, 2020, at approximately 3:53 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Maddox Road and Notley Hall Road in Chaptico, for a vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway fully engulfed in flames with the surrounding grass on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department, and Cusics Mechanic and Towing.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incident, as the vehicle was in motion at the time of the fire.

