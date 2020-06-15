Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry Announces Enhanced Policing Strategies and Community Relations

To enhance the confidence and trust between the residents of Charles County and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Troy D. Berry will be moving forward immediately with the following requests and initiatives:

Request the Charles County Board of Commissioners immediately allocate $1.5 million dollars of funding to initiate the Sheriff’s Body Worn Camera program;

Request additional support and funding from the Charles County Board of Commissioners to continue and enhance the Sheriff’s De-escalation, Conflict Resolutions and Use of Force training;

Ensure the Sheriff’s Office continues prohibiting neck restraints and head strikes during normal arrest incidents;

Complete a comprehensive internal review and evaluation of all use of force policies;

Request the Charles County Board of Commissioners and the Charles County State Delegation immediately appoint members to the vacant positions on the existing “Board of Public Safety” to provide review and oversight of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, State’s Attorney’s Office and Courts in accordance with County Code 125;

Establish a Youth Advisory Council for police and community relations comprised of youth from our communities;

Request the Board of County Commissioners to allocate necessary funding to enhance pre-trial services and supervision for arrested persons in our community;

Conduct a Southern Maryland Law Enforcement Summit in partnership with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to discuss improving law enforcement best practices.

“We pledge to make positive changes, to work directly with our community, and continue a strong, open dialogue. Out of a tragedy, we can learn and grow as a community,” said Sheriff Berry.



