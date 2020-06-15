Calvert County Department of Public Works Announce Road Work Underway in Prince Frederick

The Calvert County Department of Public Works announces construction work is currently underway on a water line improvement project in Prince Frederick.

ECM Corporation is installing approximately 4,500 linear feet of 12-inch water line along the Prince Frederick Boulevard corridor. Work is taking place on the northbound side between Allnut Court and West Dares Beach Road. Part of the construction in this area will occur along the grass right-of-way adjacent to the northbound paved shoulder of Prince Frederick Boulevard, while the remainder will be located out of the right-of-way. Construction in this area is expected to continue through mid-July.

Construction will then move to the area between MD 231 and West Dares Beach Road. This construction will occur in the paved shoulder of the northbound lane. Construction in this area is expected to continue into the fall.

Traffic in the construction area will be managed with a combination of a flagging operation with alternating one-way traffic and a lane-shift operation, which will maintain two-way traffic during construction. While working hours will generally be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., flagging operations with alternating one-way traffic will be confined to the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists are advised to slow down, stay alert and use caution when traveling through work zones.

For questions or concerns regarding this project, please contact the project manager, Andy Hipski, at 410-535-1600, ext. 2342, or email Andy.Hipski@calvertcountymd.gov.