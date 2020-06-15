Charles County Sheriff’s Office Now Accepting Applications

Thank you for visiting the Charles County Sheriff’s Office online application system and for your interest in employment with our agency.

All full-time employees are offered competitive salaries, health benefits, retirement plans and other benefits, as well as a challenging and rewarding career in law enforcement and in serving their community.

Applications for Police Officer and Correctional Officer positions are always being accepted. For information about civilian employment opportunities, contact Human Resources at 301-609-6417.



Registering for an account does not make you an applicant. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed or considered for employment.

If you are a first time user of the new online application system, applying for a position, you will need to create a new account. Please save your username and password.

All components of the application and questionnaires must be fully completed in order to be evaluated for the position.

Your application is complete when you have entered all required information, submit and receive a “Thank you for applying” notice.

The system allows you to upload your resume and training documents.

In order to apply for a position with a deadline, you must complete the full application process by 4pm the day of expiration. We will not accept applications submitted after the deadline.

Once your application has been received you will receive an email response, you may also log back into the system at any time to review your status update. In order to log back in, come back this page, click on the position desired and hit apply now. You will then enter in your log in information and check your status. NOTE: Status updates are only available for the positions of Police, Corrections, Cadet or Court Security.

Before applying, please make sure you view the Description and the full Announcement to make sure you meet all qualifications. If you have questions regarding meeting a qualification, please visit https://www.ccso.us/employment/are-you-eligible/

If you feel you have met the qualifications to apply, in the Announcement section you may click on Apply.

Once you have completed the full application requirements, it will automatically be sent to the Human Resources Department for review and status update.

For questions about submitting your application please call: 301-609-3903 or 301-609-6417



Police Officer

Description | Announcement and Application

Police Officer -Lateral (Must be a certified Police Officer to apply for a Lateral Position)

Description | Announcement and Application

Correctional Officer

Description | Announcement and Application

Part-Time Sheriff’s Cadet

Description | Announcement and Application

