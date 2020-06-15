Maryland Reports 61,701 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,811 Deaths. An Increase of 1,088 Cases, and 38 Deaths Over the Weekend – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 6.72%

On Monday, June 15, 2020, Maryland reports 61,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,811 deaths. An increase of 1,088 cases, and 38 deaths over the weekend. Negative tests results now total 339,482, an increase of 14,126 tests.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 61,701
Number of persons tested negative : 353,608
Total testing volume : 492,305
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,811
Number of probable deaths : 128
Currently hospitalized : 751
Acute care : 438
Intensive care : 313
Ever hospitalized : 10,165
Released from isolation : 4,541
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|187
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,607
|(185)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,689
|(292)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|7,151
|(401)
|21*
|Calvert
|375
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|283
|(2)
|Carroll
|989
|(102)
|3*
|Cecil
|443
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,269
|(81)
|2*
|Dorchester
|162
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,273
|(107)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|1,009
|(55)
|3*
|Howard
|2,335
|(69)
|5*
|Kent
|193
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|13,607
|(651)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|17,326
|(612)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|180
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|580
|(39)
|Somerset
|79
|(3)
|Talbot
|107
|(4)
|Washington
|571
|(22)
|Wicomico
|1,020
|(35)
|Worcester
|256
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(31)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,739
|10-19
|2,993
|(1)
|20-29
|8,785
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,502
|(36)
|5*
|40-49
|11,052
|(87)
|3*
|50-59
|9,797
|(207)
|11*
|60-69
|7,075
|(459)
|13*
|70-79
|4,510
|(684)
|19*
|80+
|4,248
|(1,293)
|75*
|Data not available
|(30)
|1*
|Female
|32,082
|(1,375)
|70*
|Male
|29,619
|(1,436)
|58*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|17,692
|(1,154)
|46*
|Asian (NH)
|1,200
|(107)
|6*
|White (NH)
|12,022
|(1,192)
|68*
|Hispanic
|16,738
|(295)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|3,140
|(31)
|Data not available
|10,909
|(32)
|1*