Maryland Reports 61,701 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,811 Deaths. An Increase of 1,088 Cases, and 38 Deaths Over the Weekend – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 6.72%

June 15, 2020

On Monday, June 15, 2020, Maryland reports 61,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,811 deaths. An increase of 1,088 cases, and 38 deaths over the weekend. Negative tests results now total 339,482, an increase of 14,126‬ tests.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 61,701
Number of persons tested negative : 353,608
Total testing volume : 492,305
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,811
Number of probable deaths : 128
Currently hospitalized : 751
Acute care : 438
Intensive care : 313
Ever hospitalized : 10,165
Released from isolation : 4,541

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 187 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,607 (185) 9*
Baltimore City 6,689 (292) 9*
Baltimore County 7,151 (401) 21*
Calvert 375 (20) 1*
Caroline 283 (2)
Carroll 989 (102) 3*
Cecil 443 (29) 1*
Charles 1,269 (81) 2*
Dorchester 162 (4)
Frederick 2,273 (107) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 1,009 (55) 3*
Howard 2,335 (69) 5*
Kent 193 (22) 1*
Montgomery 13,607 (651) 39*
Prince George’s 17,326 (612) 25*
Queen Anne’s 180 (12)
St. Mary’s 580 (39)
Somerset 79 (3)
Talbot 107 (4)
Washington 571 (22)
Wicomico 1,020 (35)
Worcester 256 (16) 1*
Data not available (31) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,739
10-19 2,993 (1)
20-29 8,785 (14) 1*
30-39 11,502 (36) 5*
40-49 11,052 (87) 3*
50-59 9,797 (207) 11*
60-69 7,075 (459) 13*
70-79 4,510 (684) 19*
80+ 4,248 (1,293) 75*
Data not available (30) 1*
Female 32,082 (1,375) 70*
Male 29,619 (1,436) 58*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 17,692 (1,154) 46*
Asian (NH) 1,200 (107) 6*
White (NH) 12,022 (1,192) 68*
Hispanic 16,738 (295) 7*
Other (NH) 3,140 (31)
Data not available 10,909 (32) 1*

This entry was posted on June 15, 2020 at 10:08 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, COVID-19, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.