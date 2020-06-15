Maryland Reports 61,701 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,811 Deaths. An Increase of 1,088 Cases, and 38 Deaths Over the Weekend – New Tests Coming Back Positive Now at 6.72%

On Monday, June 15, 2020, Maryland reports 61,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,811 deaths. An increase of 1,088 cases, and 38 deaths over the weekend. Negative tests results now total 339,482, an increase of 14,126‬ tests.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 61,701

Number of persons tested negative : 353,608

Total testing volume : 492,305

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,811

Number of probable deaths : 128

Currently hospitalized : 751

Acute care : 438

Intensive care : 313

Ever hospitalized : 10,165

Released from isolation : 4,541

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 187 (17) Anne Arundel 4,607 (185) 9* Baltimore City 6,689 (292) 9* Baltimore County 7,151 (401) 21* Calvert 375 (20) 1* Caroline 283 (2) Carroll 989 (102) 3* Cecil 443 (29) 1* Charles 1,269 (81) 2* Dorchester 162 (4) Frederick 2,273 (107) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 1,009 (55) 3* Howard 2,335 (69) 5* Kent 193 (22) 1* Montgomery 13,607 (651) 39* Prince George’s 17,326 (612) 25* Queen Anne’s 180 (12) St. Mary’s 580 (39) Somerset 79 (3) Talbot 107 (4) Washington 571 (22) Wicomico 1,020 (35) Worcester 256 (16) 1* Data not available (31) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,739 10-19 2,993 (1) 20-29 8,785 (14) 1* 30-39 11,502 (36) 5* 40-49 11,052 (87) 3* 50-59 9,797 (207) 11* 60-69 7,075 (459) 13* 70-79 4,510 (684) 19* 80+ 4,248 (1,293) 75* Data not available (30) 1* Female 32,082 (1,375) 70* Male 29,619 (1,436) 58*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 17,692 (1,154) 46* Asian (NH) 1,200 (107) 6* White (NH) 12,022 (1,192) 68* Hispanic 16,738 (295) 7* Other (NH) 3,140 (31) Data not available 10,909 (32) 1*