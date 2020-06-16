UPDATE: 37-Year-Old Killer in Waldorf Chased Down Victim and Shot him in Cold Blood

UPDATE 6/16/20 @ 10:30 a.m.: On Monday, June 15, 2020, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Responded to Shawnee Lane, in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the first victim, identified as Kwasi Omatayo Louard-Clark, deceased from numerous gunshots wounds, in the driveway of the residence.

Two additional victims, Montreal Wade Jr., and Tyrone Coleman were found shot in a vehicle a short distance away. Wade Jr. and Coleman were both transported to area Trauma Centers with life threatening injuries.

According to court documents, at approximately 7:42 p.m., the victims were confronted by a black male wearing a camouflage hat, and dark clothing while they were standing outside 11733 Lancelot Drive. The defendant, later identified as Richard Eugene Middleton Jr., 37, of Brandywine, produced a black handgun and began shooting, The victim’s fled the area in different directions, with Middleton pursuing Louard-Clark across the street. Louard·Clark entered a residence located on Shawnee Lane, and hid from Middleton in the kitchen. Middleton entered the residence, and searched for the victim, checking all of the rooms. The victim was able to exit the residence Moments later, the defendant walked out of the residence, and confronted Louard-Clark in the driveway. Several more shots are fired, and the victim fell to the ground. Middleton turned and walked down Lancelot Drive towards Timberbrook Drive.

Following the shooting, witnesses say the Middleton fled through the adjacent woods. Charles County Sheriff’s Officers and a K9 unit successful tracked Middleton to the area of 2215 Stream Vista Place. Officers located Middleton walking into a breezeway of an apartment complex still wearing the clothing seen on the surveillance footage, which captured the shooting. Middleton was apprehended, and a ,40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun was recovered from a holster in the front of his pants.

While processing the crime scene, several .40 caliber casings were recovered from the scene. Victim Louard-Clark was found to be suffering from numerous bullet wounds to his head and body. Victim Coleman was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and was last listed in serious condition. Victim Wade Jr. was also found to be suffering from gunshot wounds and was listed in serious condition.

At the time of the shooting, there were several young children playing in a yard on Shawnee Drive, directly in the path of the shooting. During an interview, Middleton told Officers that he was responsible for the shooting, and that no one was with him when it happened. He said the shooting stemmed from an altercation that occurred between them earlier in the day.

UPDATE 9:25 p.m: Shooting on Shawnee Lane: Three people shot. One adult male victim pronounced deceased on scene. Two other adult males with gunshot wounds were found in car on Acton Lane. They were transported to hospital.

Officers have located a person of interest. Motive is not known at this time.

Anyone with info should call 301-932-2222. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Detectives are investigating and will be in area for several hours.

6/15/2020: Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of three people shot in the area of Acton Lane/Western Parkway and Shawnee Lane, in Waldorf.

Helicopters have been dispatched to the scene for two patients, and another was pronounced deceased at the scene.

More details will be released as they become available.



