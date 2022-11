UPDATE: Middleton Sentenced to Life Without Parole Plus 125 Years in Prison for Murdering Man Near His Parents; Attempted First-Degree Murder of Bystanders

UPDATE 11/10/2022: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin sentenced Richard Eugene Middleton, Jr., 39, to Life Without Parole plus 125 years in prison for the First-Degree Murder of Kwasi Louard-Clarke, the Attempted First-Degree Murder of Montreal Wade and Tyrone Coleman, Home Invasion, and related charges.

On June 13, 2022, a Charles County jury convicted Middleton of the above-mentioned charges.

On June 15, 2020, officers responded to the 2400 block of Shawnee Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found victim Kwasi Louard-Clarke deceased from numerous gunshot wounds. A short distance away, two other victims, Montreal Wade and Tyrone Coleman, were also found suffering from gunshot wounds. Wade and Coleman were transported to area trauma centers for treatment of life-threatening injuries; fortunately, they both survived.

An investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, Middleton and Louard-Clarke got into an altercation at a barber shop where Middleton worked.

After the altercation, Louard-Clarke left the barber shop and arrived at his residence in the 11700 block of Lancelot Drive in Waldorf. Louard-Clarke’s parents also lived at that location and were present inside of the residence. Coleman and Wade arrived shortly after Louard-Clarke to hang out and get a haircut.

Middleton, armed with a gun, received a ride to Louard-Clarke’s neighborhood and was dropped off near his home. Middleton proceeded to walk to Louard-Clarke’s residence and began shooting at the men, who were standing outside.

Coleman was shot in the arm and stomach while running away. Wade, who also attempted to run away, was shot in the back twice. Both men were able to escape the area in a vehicle operated by Wade.

Louard-Clarke was shot in the leg while fleeing to a neighboring residence to get help. Middleton unlawfully entered the residence where Louard-Clarke fled, where children were also present, and pointed a gun at the owner of the residence. Louard-Clarke then exited the residence, followed by Middleton. Louard-Clarke pled for his life to Middleton but was shot multiple times, including at close range to the head. Middleton fled the area after the shooting but was apprehended by police the same day.

During the course of the investigation, multiple witnesses reported the events that occurred, and Middleton confessed to police officers. Police also obtained surveillance footage of the beginning of the shooting.

Unfortunately, both of Louard-Clarke’s parents witnessed the initial shooting, and his mother witnessed Louard-Clarke in his final resting place after the incident was over.

At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie told the judge, “This is amongst the most violent and heinous crimes that I think most of us have come across.” He further said, “Decisions have consequences. This was a considered, deliberate, and intentional decision to take someone’s life; it is the State’s estimation that [Middleton doesn’t] deserve to live free amongst society for the rest of [his] life.”

Speaking on Louard-Clarke’s parents witnessing the incident, Beattie said, “No parent expects to bury their child. [In this case,] the last memory of your child is him being violently killed.”

Charges and Sentence

First-Degree Murder – Life Without Parole Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence – 20 Years, Concurrent to Previous Counts Attempted First-Degree Murder of Wade – 50 Years, Consecutive to Previous Counts Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence – 20 Years, Concurrent to Count 5 Attempted First-Degree Murder of Coleman – 50 Years, Consecutive to Previous Counts Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence – 20 Years, Concurrent to Count 9 Home Invasion – 25 Years, Consecutive to Previous Counts Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence – 20 Years, Concurrent to Previous Counts First-Degree Assault – 15 Years, Concurrent to Previous Counts Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence – 10 Years, Concurrent to Previous Counts Loaded Handgun on Person – 3 Years, Concurrent to Previous Counts Wear, Carry, and Transport of Handgun on Person – 3 Years, Concurrent to Previous Counts Wear, Carry, and Transport of Handgun in Vehicle – 3 Years, Concurrent to Previous Counts Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm after Being Convicted of Disqualifying Crime – 5 Years, Concurrent to Previous Counts

On Monday, June 15, 2020, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Responded to Shawnee Lane, in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the first victim, identified as Kwasi Omatayo Louard-Clark, deceased from numerous gunshots wounds, in the driveway of the residence.

Two additional victims, Montreal Wade Jr., and Tyrone Coleman were found shot in a vehicle a short distance away. Wade Jr. and Coleman were both transported to area Trauma Centers with life threatening injuries.

According to court documents, at approximately 7:42 p.m., the victims were confronted by a black male wearing a camouflage hat, and dark clothing while they were standing outside 11733 Lancelot Drive.

The defendant, later identified as Richard Eugene Middleton Jr., 37, of Brandywine, produced a black handgun and began shooting, The victim’s fled the area in different directions, with Middleton pursuing Louard-Clark across the street. Louard·Clark entered a residence located on Shawnee Lane, and hid from Middleton in the kitchen. Middleton entered the residence, and searched for the victim, checking all of the rooms.

The victim was able to exit the residence Moments later, the defendant walked out of the residence, and confronted Louard-Clark in the driveway. Several more shots are fired, and the victim fell to the ground. Middleton turned and walked down Lancelot Drive towards Timberbrook Drive.

Following the shooting, witnesses say the Middleton fled through the adjacent woods. Charles County Sheriff’s Officers and a K9 unit successful tracked Middleton to the area of 2215 Stream Vista Place. Officers located Middleton walking into a breezeway of an apartment complex still wearing the clothing seen on the surveillance footage, which captured the shooting. Middleton was apprehended, and a ,40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun was recovered from a holster in the front of his pants.

While processing the crime scene, several .40 caliber casings were recovered from the scene. Victim Louard-Clark was found to be suffering from numerous bullet wounds to his head and body. Victim Coleman was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and was last listed in serious condition. Victim Wade Jr. was also found to be suffering from gunshot wounds and was listed in serious condition.

At the time of the shooting, there were several young children playing in a yard on Shawnee Drive, directly in the path of the shooting. During an interview, Middleton told Officers that he was responsible for the shooting, and that no one was with him when it happened. He said the shooting stemmed from an altercation that occurred between them earlier in the day.

UPDATE 9:25 p.m: Shooting on Shawnee Lane: Three people shot. One adult male victim pronounced deceased on scene. Two other adult males with gunshot wounds were found in car on Acton Lane. They were transported to hospital.

Officers have located a person of interest. Motive is not known at this time.

Anyone with info should call 301-932-2222. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Detectives are investigating and will be in area for several hours.

6/15/2020: Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of three people shot in the area of Acton Lane/Western Parkway and Shawnee Lane, in Waldorf.

Helicopters have been dispatched to the scene for two patients, and another was pronounced deceased at the scene.

More details will be released as they become available.



