



On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Maryland reports 62,409 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,851 deaths. An increase of 377 cases, and 34 deaths overnight. Negative tests results now total 366,816, an increase of 7,740 tests.

Number of confirmed cases : 62,409

Number of persons tested negative : 366,816

Total testing volume : 511,288

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,851

Number of probable deaths : 131

Currently hospitalized : 742

Acute care : 458

Intensive care : 284

Ever hospitalized : 10,262

Released from isolation : 4,579

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 188 (17) Anne Arundel 4,751 (185) 9* Baltimore City 6,782 (296) 8* Baltimore County 7,248 (406) 21* Calvert 380 (20) 1* Caroline 284 (2) Carroll 987 (102) 3* Cecil 450 (29) 1* Charles 1,277 (81) 2* Dorchester 166 (4) Frederick 2,308 (108) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 1,023 (56) 3* Howard 2,327 (71) 5* Kent 193 (23) 1* Montgomery 13,709 (658) 40* Prince George’s 17,499 (619) 25* Queen Anne’s 183 (13) St. Mary’s 585 (40) Somerset 82 (3) Talbot 109 (4) Washington 579 (22) Wicomico 1,031 (35) Worcester 258 (16) 1* Data not available (41) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,773 10-19 3,036 (1) 20-29 8,930 (14) 1* 30-39 11,655 (35) 5* 40-49 11,183 (86) 3* 50-59 9,894 (211) 12* 60-69 7,125 (463) 13* 70-79 4,546 (695) 18* 80+ 4,267 (1,306) 75* Data not available (40) 4* Female 32,415 (1,393) 71* Male 29,994 (1,458) 60*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 17,867 (1,162) 45* Asian (NH) 1,214 (109) 6* White (NH) 12,139 (1,202) 68* Hispanic 16,921 (301) 8* Other (NH) 3,155 (31) Data not available 11,113 (46) 4*