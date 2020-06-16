Maryland Reports 62,409 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,851 Deaths. An Increase of 377 Cases, and 34 Deaths

June 16, 2020


On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Maryland reports 62,409 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,851 deaths. An increase of 377 cases, and 34 deaths overnight. Negative tests results now total 366,816, an increase of 7,740 tests.

Number of confirmed cases : 62,409
Number of persons tested negative : 366,816
Total testing volume : 511,288
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,851
Number of probable deaths : 131
Currently hospitalized : 742
Acute care : 458
Intensive care : 284
Ever hospitalized : 10,262
Released from isolation : 4,579

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 188 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,751 (185) 9*
Baltimore City 6,782 (296) 8*
Baltimore County 7,248 (406) 21*
Calvert 380 (20) 1*
Caroline 284 (2)
Carroll 987 (102) 3*
Cecil 450 (29) 1*
Charles 1,277 (81) 2*
Dorchester 166 (4)
Frederick 2,308 (108) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 1,023 (56) 3*
Howard 2,327 (71) 5*
Kent 193 (23) 1*
Montgomery 13,709 (658) 40*
Prince George’s 17,499 (619) 25*
Queen Anne’s 183 (13)
St. Mary’s 585 (40)
Somerset 82 (3)
Talbot 109 (4)
Washington 579 (22)
Wicomico 1,031 (35)
Worcester 258 (16) 1*
Data not available (41) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,773
10-19 3,036 (1)
20-29 8,930 (14) 1*
30-39 11,655 (35) 5*
40-49 11,183 (86) 3*
50-59 9,894 (211) 12*
60-69 7,125 (463) 13*
70-79 4,546 (695) 18*
80+ 4,267 (1,306) 75*
Data not available (40) 4*
Female 32,415 (1,393) 71*
Male 29,994 (1,458) 60*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 17,867 (1,162) 45*
Asian (NH) 1,214 (109) 6*
White (NH) 12,139 (1,202) 68*
Hispanic 16,921 (301) 8*
Other (NH) 3,155 (31)
Data not available 11,113 (46) 4*

