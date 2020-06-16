Maryland Reports 62,409 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,851 Deaths. An Increase of 377 Cases, and 34 Deaths

Number of confirmed cases : 62,409
Number of persons tested negative : 366,816
Total testing volume : 511,288
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,851
Number of probable deaths : 131
Currently hospitalized : 742
Acute care : 458
Intensive care : 284
Ever hospitalized : 10,262
Released from isolation : 4,579
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|188
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,751
|(185)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,782
|(296)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|7,248
|(406)
|21*
|Calvert
|380
|(20)
|1*
|Caroline
|284
|(2)
|Carroll
|987
|(102)
|3*
|Cecil
|450
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,277
|(81)
|2*
|Dorchester
|166
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,308
|(108)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|1,023
|(56)
|3*
|Howard
|2,327
|(71)
|5*
|Kent
|193
|(23)
|1*
|Montgomery
|13,709
|(658)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|17,499
|(619)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|183
|(13)
|St. Mary’s
|585
|(40)
|Somerset
|82
|(3)
|Talbot
|109
|(4)
|Washington
|579
|(22)
|Wicomico
|1,031
|(35)
|Worcester
|258
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(41)
|4*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,773
|10-19
|3,036
|(1)
|20-29
|8,930
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,655
|(35)
|5*
|40-49
|11,183
|(86)
|3*
|50-59
|9,894
|(211)
|12*
|60-69
|7,125
|(463)
|13*
|70-79
|4,546
|(695)
|18*
|80+
|4,267
|(1,306)
|75*
|Data not available
|(40)
|4*
|Female
|32,415
|(1,393)
|71*
|Male
|29,994
|(1,458)
|60*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|17,867
|(1,162)
|45*
|Asian (NH)
|1,214
|(109)
|6*
|White (NH)
|12,139
|(1,202)
|68*
|Hispanic
|16,921
|(301)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,155
|(31)
|Data not available
|11,113
|(46)
|4*