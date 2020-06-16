St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission Announces Water Main Break in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission announced all residences and business on Willows Road from the area of Lancaster Park, to Point Lookout Road including fire hydrants, do not have water due to a water main break.

“We have a water main break in this area affecting the immediate vicinity. Customers may experience water outages.”

Updates will be provided as they become available.

This will affect all businesses and residences located from the area of Lancaster Park, to Point Looking Road, including is Glen Forest, South Hampton, Willow Woods Subdivision, Abberly Crest, Pembrooke, and Hunting Creek Apartments