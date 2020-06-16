St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect in California

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 7:25 pm, the suspect walked out of the California Walmart store with a LG subwoofer without paying for it. The suspect was last seen getting into a red Hyundai Accent with Tennessee tags 9N55L3.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Tyler Payne at 301-475-4200, ext. 78010 or email tyler.payne@stmarysmd.com. Case # 35125-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

