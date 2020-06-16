UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identities of Assault Suspects in Lexington Park

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the individuals pictured in an assault investigation. On Monday, June 15, 2020 at 8:20 pm, the suspects assaulted the victim in front of the Big Lots store in Lexington Park after the victim exited the 2000 Liquor store.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Michael Meyers at 301-475-4200, ext. 78137 or email michael.meyers@stmarysmd.com. Case # 37473-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



On Monday, June 15, 2020, at approximately 8:35 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Big Lots on South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene to report a 57-year-old male with a stab wound to his hand and possible injuries to his head after an assault.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said the incident is currently under investigation. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a laceration to his hand, and a head wound after an assault that stemmed from an argument.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

