New Jersey Man Wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder is Arrested in Prince George’s County

The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant and Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Carlos Hernandez Bonilla-Pabon on June 9, 2020, on a warrant for Attempted First Degree Murder obtained by the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, in Newark, NJ on June 9, 2020.

According to the warrant, on June 9, 2020, Newark police were called to a location on Nichols Street for a reported stabbing in progress.

Upon arrival, officers learned that while on the way to work the victim was approached by Bonilla-Pabon who demanded that they resume their relationship. When the victim declined, Bonilla-Pabon pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim repeatedly, causing severe bodily injuries. Police investigations led to the identification of Bonilla-Pabon as the suspect.

On the same day of the incident, deputies received a call from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office providing them with a warrant and a location in the 11400 Block of North Star Drive in Fort Washington, Maryland, where they believed Bonilla-Pabon could potentially be located.

Deputies went to the location, where Bonilla-Pabon was observed walking into the house; they knocked on the door and a resident allowed them to enter.

Upon entering the home, Bonilla-Pabon attempted to flee through a rear door but was quickly apprehended. He was served the warrant, placed into custody, and safely transported to the Prince Georges County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro MD without incident.

