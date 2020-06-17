Victim of April Shooting in Prince George’s County Succumbs to Injuries

Detectives with our Homicide Unit are now leading the investigation into a shooting that occurred in mid-April in College Park. The victim is 22-year-old Karim Kambo Jr. of College Park. He was shot inside of his apartment on April 18th and died on June 10th. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

On April 18th, at approximately 7:40 pm, patrol officers were called to an apartment in the 8700 block of Baltimore Avenue for a shooting. Kambo Jr. was discovered inside of the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He died of his injuries on June 10th.

Detectives are actively working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0019752.