Minor Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Utility Poles and Security Fence in Lexington Park

June 17, 2020

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at approximately 3:13 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Lincoln Avenue in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters extricated the single victim in under 5 minutes.

The single victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Officers from the United States Department of Defense Police, and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remained on the scene for approximately two hours due to the damage sustained to multiple utility poles and the NAS Patuxent River Security Fence.




This entry was posted on June 17, 2020 at 8:11 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Department of Defense, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.