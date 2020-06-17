Minor Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Utility Poles and Security Fence in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at approximately 3:13 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Lincoln Avenue in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters extricated the single victim in under 5 minutes.

The single victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Officers from the United States Department of Defense Police, and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remained on the scene for approximately two hours due to the damage sustained to multiple utility poles and the NAS Patuxent River Security Fence.

