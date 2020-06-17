23-Year-Old Port Tobacco Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision in Bryantown

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at approximately 2017 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 5 (Leonardtown Road) in the area of Trotter Road in Bryantown, Maryland.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation. Trooper First Class M. Posch of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded as requested.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2004 BMW 525I operated by Meleigha Chalai Williams 23-years-old, of Port Tobacco, was traveling southbound on Maryland Route 5 in the area of Trotter Road. Witnesses advised the BMW was passing vehicles while traveling on the shoulder at a high rate of speed. The operator of the BMW, Ms. Williams lost control and the BMW

struck a guardrail on the right side of southbound Maryland Route 5. The BMW then crossed the southbound lanes, entered the median where the BMW overturned and the operator was ejected from the BMW.

Williams was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Speed, driver error and alcohol/drug impairment are suspected factors in this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper S. Williams of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and TFC M. Posch (CRS) of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. (20-MSP-020562)

