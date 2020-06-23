Police Investigating Drug Activity in Mechanicsville, Suspect Leads Police on High-Speed Chase

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at approximately 7:45 p.m., police responded to a residence located on Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported drug activity.

While Deputies were in the area waiting for a search warrant to be issued, police observed a suspect running into the nearby wooded area carrying multiple items.

The suspect then entered a vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack observed the vehicle travelling Northbound on Route 5 at a high rate of speed. Troopers attempted to catch-up to the vehicle and lost sight of it in the area of Lockes Hill Road. Prior to losing sight of the vehicle, police observed the occupant throwing items out of the window.

A St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit responded and assisted in locating discarded items which included drugs, and multiple weapons.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.