Maryland Reports 62,969 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,861 Deaths. An Increase of 560 Cases, and 15 Deaths

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Maryland reports 62,969 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,866 deaths. An increase of 560 cases, and 15 deaths overnight. Negative tests results now total 378,274, an increase of 11,558 tests.
Number of confirmed cases : 62,969
Number of persons tested negative : 378,374
Total testing volume : 526,882
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,866
Number of probable deaths : 130
Currently hospitalized : 702
Acute care : 419
Intensive care : 283
Ever hospitalized : 10,309
Released from isolation : 4,596
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|188
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,796
|(186)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,866
|(299)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|7,329
|(411)
|21*
|Calvert
|382
|(21)
|1*
|Caroline
|284
|(2)
|Carroll
|1,006
|(103)
|2*
|Cecil
|455
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,291
|(83)
|2*
|Dorchester
|170
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,336
|(108)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|1,032
|(58)
|3*
|Howard
|2,343
|(72)
|5*
|Kent
|192
|(23)
|1*
|Montgomery
|13,819
|(664)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|17,611
|(623)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|187
|(14)
|St. Mary’s
|587
|(41)
|Somerset
|82
|(3)
|Talbot
|110
|(4)
|Washington
|593
|(22)
|Wicomico
|1,035
|(36)
|Worcester
|265
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(27)
|4*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,792
|10-19
|3,068
|(1)
|20-29
|9,025
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,737
|(35)
|5*
|40-49
|11,277
|(87)
|3*
|50-59
|9,975
|(214)
|12*
|60-69
|7,196
|(464)
|13*
|70-79
|4,590
|(704)
|18*
|80+
|4,309
|(1,321)
|74*
|Data not available
|(26)
|4*
|Female
|32,715
|(1,398)
|71*
|Male
|30,254
|(1,468)
|59*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|18,017
|(1,176)
|45*
|Asian (NH)
|1,225
|(110)
|6*
|White (NH)
|12,244
|(1,214)
|67*
|Hispanic
|17,020
|(303)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,172
|(31)
|Data not available
|11,291
|(32)
|4*