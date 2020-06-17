Maryland Reports 62,969 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,861 Deaths. An Increase of 560 Cases, and 15 Deaths

June 17, 2020



On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Maryland reports 62,969 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,866 deaths. An increase of 560 cases, and 15 deaths overnight. Negative tests results now total 378,274, an increase of 11,558 tests.

Number of confirmed cases : 62,969
Number of persons tested negative : 378,374
Total testing volume : 526,882
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,866
Number of probable deaths : 130
Currently hospitalized : 702
Acute care : 419
Intensive care : 283
Ever hospitalized : 10,309
Released from isolation : 4,596

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 188 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,796 (186) 9*
Baltimore City 6,866 (299) 8*
Baltimore County 7,329 (411) 21*
Calvert 382 (21) 1*
Caroline 284 (2)
Carroll 1,006 (103) 2*
Cecil 455 (29) 1*
Charles 1,291 (83) 2*
Dorchester 170 (4)
Frederick 2,336 (108) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 1,032 (58) 3*
Howard 2,343 (72) 5*
Kent 192 (23) 1*
Montgomery 13,819 (664) 40*
Prince George’s 17,611 (623) 25*
Queen Anne’s 187 (14)
St. Mary’s 587 (41)
Somerset 82 (3)
Talbot 110 (4)
Washington 593 (22)
Wicomico 1,035 (36)
Worcester 265 (16) 1*
Data not available (27) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,792
10-19 3,068 (1)
20-29 9,025 (14) 1*
30-39 11,737 (35) 5*
40-49 11,277 (87) 3*
50-59 9,975 (214) 12*
60-69 7,196 (464) 13*
70-79 4,590 (704) 18*
80+ 4,309 (1,321) 74*
Data not available (26) 4*
Female 32,715 (1,398) 71*
Male 30,254 (1,468) 59*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 18,017 (1,176) 45*
Asian (NH) 1,225 (110) 6*
White (NH) 12,244 (1,214) 67*
Hispanic 17,020 (303) 8*
Other (NH) 3,172 (31)
Data not available 11,291 (32) 4*


