Maryland Reports 62,969 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 and 2,861 Deaths. An Increase of 560 Cases, and 15 Deaths





On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Maryland reports 62,969 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,866 deaths. An increase of 560 cases, and 15 deaths overnight. Negative tests results now total 378,274, an increase of 11,558 tests.

Number of confirmed cases : 62,969

Number of persons tested negative : 378,374

Total testing volume : 526,882

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,866

Number of probable deaths : 130

Currently hospitalized : 702

Acute care : 419

Intensive care : 283

Ever hospitalized : 10,309

Released from isolation : 4,596

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 188 (17) Anne Arundel 4,796 (186) 9* Baltimore City 6,866 (299) 8* Baltimore County 7,329 (411) 21* Calvert 382 (21) 1* Caroline 284 (2) Carroll 1,006 (103) 2* Cecil 455 (29) 1* Charles 1,291 (83) 2* Dorchester 170 (4) Frederick 2,336 (108) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 1,032 (58) 3* Howard 2,343 (72) 5* Kent 192 (23) 1* Montgomery 13,819 (664) 40* Prince George’s 17,611 (623) 25* Queen Anne’s 187 (14) St. Mary’s 587 (41) Somerset 82 (3) Talbot 110 (4) Washington 593 (22) Wicomico 1,035 (36) Worcester 265 (16) 1* Data not available (27) 4*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,792 10-19 3,068 (1) 20-29 9,025 (14) 1* 30-39 11,737 (35) 5* 40-49 11,277 (87) 3* 50-59 9,975 (214) 12* 60-69 7,196 (464) 13* 70-79 4,590 (704) 18* 80+ 4,309 (1,321) 74* Data not available (26) 4* Female 32,715 (1,398) 71* Male 30,254 (1,468) 59*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 18,017 (1,176) 45* Asian (NH) 1,225 (110) 6* White (NH) 12,244 (1,214) 67* Hispanic 17,020 (303) 8* Other (NH) 3,172 (31) Data not available 11,291 (32) 4*