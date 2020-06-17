Deale Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision in Sunderland

On June 17, 2020 at approximately 1:34 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a single vehicle crash on MD Rt. 2 in the area of Wayside Drive in Sunderland.

Upon arrival, units located a gray 1987 Dodge pickup truck off the roadway against a tree with a single occupant.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound on MD Rt. 2 north of Wayside Drive when the truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Louis William Parks, 74 of Deale.

Parks was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

DFC. W. Beisel of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation into the events leading up to the crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact DFC. Beisel at (410) 535-2800 or via email; william.beisel@calvertcountymd.gov.