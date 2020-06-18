Beware of Phone Scammers Spoofing Sheriff’s Office

Recently, citizens have reported receiving fraudulent calls claiming to be law enforcement officers with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, demanding money or gift cards with the threat of arrests.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that the agency does not solicit money or gift cards, nor does the Sheriff’s Office call citizens with threats of arrest.

The recent scammers have also spoofed the Sheriff’s Office main phone number of 301-475-8008 when calling.

If you receive a fraudulent call from a scammer portraying himself as a member of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, call 301-475-8008 or make a report online at firstsheriff.com.