On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Maryland reports 63,229 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,886 deaths. An increase of 260 cases, and 20 deaths overnight. Negative tests results now total 384,379, an increase of 6,005 tests.

Number of confirmed cases : 63,229

Number of persons tested negative : 384,379

Total testing volume : 535,444

Number of confirmed deaths : 2,886

Number of probable deaths : 130

Currently hospitalized : 660

Acute care : 391

Intensive care : 269

Ever hospitalized : 10,357

Released from isolation : 4,640

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

Percent of Population Tested by Jurisdiction

County Cases Deaths Allegany 187 (17) Anne Arundel 4,835 (187) 9* Baltimore City 6,906 (301) 8* Baltimore County 7,371 (415) 22* Calvert 385 (22) 1* Caroline 285 (2) Carroll 1,010 (106) 2* Cecil 456 (28) 1* Charles 1,294 (84) 2* Dorchester 170 (4) Frederick 2,342 (108) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 1,036 (59) 3* Howard 2,348 (74) 5* Kent 193 (23) 1* Montgomery 13,862 (667) 40* Prince George’s 17,666 (624) 25* Queen Anne’s 187 (14) St. Mary’s 595 (44) Somerset 83 (3) Talbot 110 (4) Washington 595 (24) Wicomico 1,036 (37) Worcester 267 (16) 1* Data not available (23) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,819 10-19 3,102 (1) 20-29 9,078 (14) 1* 30-39 11,788 (35) 5* 40-49 11,321 (87) 3* 50-59 9,998 (215) 13* 60-69 7,210 (466) 13* 70-79 4,600 (713) 18* 80+ 4,313 (1,334) 74* Data not available (21) 3* Female 32,849 (1,407) 71* Male 30,380 (1,479) 59*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 18,295 (1,183) 45* Asian (NH) 1,251 (110) 6* White (NH) 12,414 (1,232) 68* Hispanic 17,252 (304) 8* Other (NH) 3,203 (31) Data not available 10,814 (26) 3*