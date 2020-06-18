On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Maryland reports 63,229 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,886 deaths. An increase of 260 Cases, and 20 Deaths

Number of confirmed cases : 63,229
Number of persons tested negative : 384,379
Total testing volume : 535,444
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,886
Number of probable deaths : 130
Currently hospitalized : 660
Acute care : 391
Intensive care : 269
Ever hospitalized : 10,357
Released from isolation : 4,640
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
Percent of Population Tested by Jurisdiction
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|187
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,835
|(187)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,906
|(301)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|7,371
|(415)
|22*
|Calvert
|385
|(22)
|1*
|Caroline
|285
|(2)
|Carroll
|1,010
|(106)
|2*
|Cecil
|456
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,294
|(84)
|2*
|Dorchester
|170
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,342
|(108)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|1,036
|(59)
|3*
|Howard
|2,348
|(74)
|5*
|Kent
|193
|(23)
|1*
|Montgomery
|13,862
|(667)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|17,666
|(624)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|187
|(14)
|St. Mary’s
|595
|(44)
|Somerset
|83
|(3)
|Talbot
|110
|(4)
|Washington
|595
|(24)
|Wicomico
|1,036
|(37)
|Worcester
|267
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(23)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,819
|10-19
|3,102
|(1)
|20-29
|9,078
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,788
|(35)
|5*
|40-49
|11,321
|(87)
|3*
|50-59
|9,998
|(215)
|13*
|60-69
|7,210
|(466)
|13*
|70-79
|4,600
|(713)
|18*
|80+
|4,313
|(1,334)
|74*
|Data not available
|(21)
|3*
|Female
|32,849
|(1,407)
|71*
|Male
|30,380
|(1,479)
|59*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|18,295
|(1,183)
|45*
|Asian (NH)
|1,251
|(110)
|6*
|White (NH)
|12,414
|(1,232)
|68*
|Hispanic
|17,252
|(304)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,203
|(31)
|Data not available
|10,814
|(26)
|3*