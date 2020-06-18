On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Maryland reports 63,229 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,886 deaths. An increase of 260 Cases, and 20 Deaths

June 18, 2020

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Maryland reports 63,229 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,886 deaths. An increase of 260 cases, and 20 deaths overnight. Negative tests results now total 384,379, an increase of 6,005 tests.

Number of confirmed cases : 63,229
Number of persons tested negative : 384,379
Total testing volume : 535,444
Number of confirmed deaths : 2,886
Number of probable deaths : 130
Currently hospitalized : 660
Acute care : 391
Intensive care : 269
Ever hospitalized : 10,357
Released from isolation : 4,640

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County
Percent of Population Tested by Jurisdiction

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 187 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,835 (187) 9*
Baltimore City 6,906 (301) 8*
Baltimore County 7,371 (415) 22*
Calvert 385 (22) 1*
Caroline 285 (2)
Carroll 1,010 (106) 2*
Cecil 456 (28) 1*
Charles 1,294 (84) 2*
Dorchester 170 (4)
Frederick 2,342 (108) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 1,036 (59) 3*
Howard 2,348 (74) 5*
Kent 193 (23) 1*
Montgomery 13,862 (667) 40*
Prince George’s 17,666 (624) 25*
Queen Anne’s 187 (14)
St. Mary’s 595 (44)
Somerset 83 (3)
Talbot 110 (4)
Washington 595 (24)
Wicomico 1,036 (37)
Worcester 267 (16) 1*
Data not available (23) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,819
10-19 3,102 (1)
20-29 9,078 (14) 1*
30-39 11,788 (35) 5*
40-49 11,321 (87) 3*
50-59 9,998 (215) 13*
60-69 7,210 (466) 13*
70-79 4,600 (713) 18*
80+ 4,313 (1,334) 74*
Data not available (21) 3*
Female 32,849 (1,407) 71*
Male 30,380 (1,479) 59*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 18,295 (1,183) 45*
Asian (NH) 1,251 (110) 6*
White (NH) 12,414 (1,232) 68*
Hispanic 17,252 (304) 8*
Other (NH) 3,203 (31)
Data not available 10,814 (26) 3*


